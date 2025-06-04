Tourist information office in Malaga village reopens for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Eugenio Cabezas Canillas de Albaida Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 10:43 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía's head of tourism, Arturo Bernal, opened the new tourist information office in Canillas de Albaida, in the east of Malaga province on Monday 2 June.

With just 813 registered inhabitants, the village of Canillas de Albaida is an increasingly popular tourist destination in the Axarquía. The municipality, which is very close to Cómpeta, is also keen to attract visitors who are interested in rural destinations. To this end, the small Axarquia town has reopened its tourist information point, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and did not reopen immediately afterwards.

Bernal was accompanied by the mayor, Encarnación Pareja, who said that the tourist office will be "a boost for this municipality and a tool to provide a better service to visitors". Almost 7,000 people visited the village last year, which was 13 per cent more than in 2023.

Bernal explained that inland tourism in Andalucía is not only important as a complement to traditional tourism, “but also represents a fundamental strategy for the balanced, sustainable and resilient development of the region”.

He went on to say, "Boosting this type of tourism translates into favouring social cohesion, the preservation of cultural and natural heritage, and the economic revitalisation of rural areas. To bet on inland tourism is to bet on a fairer, more diverse and respectful model with the Andalusian identity and environment." He added, "Canillas is an excellent example of what it means to live the Andalusian way of life."

Zoom Arturo Bernal with Encarnación Pareja at the inauguration. SUR

The mayor said that tourism is "the main economic driver of the village" and explained that "through a QR code, every visitor will be able to access the information they need about our accommodation, gastronomy, shops, services, fiestas and traditions".