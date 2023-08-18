Torrox resident recognised for 'selfless work' For years, Nieves Cortés has helped keep Calle Nerja, where she lives, one of the best kept streets in the town

Torrox town hall has recognised local pensioner Nieves Cortés, for her tireless work to keep the town's Calle Nerja, where she lives, one of the best kept in the town.

For several years Nieves has been adorning the street with flower pots, handmade fountains, crochet umbrellas and other objects and now her hard work has been recognised in the form of a plaque.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, thanked Nieves "for her selfless work".