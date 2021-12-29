Torrox awards contract for town's first funeral parlour The company Smarttech Systems has reduced the timetable for the work, valued at 349,360 euros, from eight months to six

Torrox town hall has awarded a contract to develop a plot of land on the coast with a view to turning it into the town’s first funeral parlour. Currently Torrox residents have to travel to the funeral homes in Vélez-Málaga or Nerja for funerals.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, announced last Friday that the contract had been awarded to the company Smarttech Systems S. L., which has reduced the deadline for completion of the works from eight months to six. The mayor's intention is that "the construction work on the building, valued at 570,000 euros, will also be put out to tender soon."

Medina added that the funeral home, once completed, will have a garden area and outdoor car parks "with the aim of improving the surroundings of the Torrox river." The funeral home is equidistant from the two municipal cemeteries and is close to the central bus and taxi station.

The work to develop the land should be completed in 32 months and will provide jobs for four unemployed people, according to Medina. He highlighted that the absence of a mortuary in Torrox "has been forcing residents to have to travel to nearby towns to say goodbye to their loved ones."