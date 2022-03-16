Torrox aims to reduce the digital divide with new technology centre, only the second in Andalucía The Junta has invested 78,000 euros in equipping a space with free internet, e-government point, digital and multimedia whiteboard, learning and teleworking areas, robotics kits, a 3D printer, virtual reality glasses and a drone

Users of the new centre with Torrox mayor Óscar Medina, at the launch last Friday / e. cabezas

Torrox has become only the second town in Andalucía to open a Punto Vuela Guadalinfo centre, equipped with free WiFi, an e-government point, digital and multimedia whiteboard, learning and teleworking areas, robotics kits, a 3D printer, virtual reality glasses and a drone.

The Andalusian government spokesman Elías Bendodo attended the inauguration of the facilities last Friday, along with mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, at the Torrox-Costa town hall building, which also houses the town’s library.

The Junta de Andalucía has invested over 78,000 euros to equip the space, which will provide digital training to residents as well as an e-government point, where online administrative processes can be done.

During his speech, Bendodo said that the new Punto Vuela Guadalinfo in Torrox is "a boost for the province of Malaga and a response to the digitalisation needs of its towns and villages."

Andalucía’s digital agency was created during the pandemic to respond to the increased demand for digital skills, especially among older people, for whom access to technology has become fundamental during the pandemic.

The traditional Guadalinfo centres, which have been in operation in Andalucía for decades, with 760 municipalities participating, are set to get a digital transformation between now and 2025 with the help of Telefónica. The town of Pilas in Seville was the first to open the digital space and last Friday Torrox became the second.

Cybersecurity centre in Malaga

Bendodo explained that in response to the recommendations of the National Cryptologic Centre regarding the global threat of cyber-attacks, the Andalusian Government "is working to try to prevent any cyber-attack.” He added, “This agency is already sending notifications to employees to change passwords and therefore increase digital security, among other measures."

He also recalled that a few weeks ago plans for the new headquarters of a Cybersecurity centre in Malaga were unveiled. It will be located in Muelle Uno and see an investment of up to 60 million euros. The Andalusian Cybersecurity Strategy 2022-2025 was also announced.

Referring to the conflict in Ukraine, Bendodo said, "Now that we are in the midst of this conflict, it is more necessary than ever to promote a culture of cybersecurity, which is why the first Cybersecurity Congress in Andalucía, to be held on 23, 24 and 25 March at the Trade Fair and Congress Centre in Malaga, will be key to anticipating the problems and threats that arise."