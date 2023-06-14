Torre del Mar’s San Juan programme on Copo beach revealed 'Espeto’ sardine skewers will be served and there will be live music and a fireworks display at midnight

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar

Performances from the groups Efecto Pasillo, El Regreso de la Década and We Are Sau form the main line-up of the activities scheduled for the San Juan night, to be held on Friday 23 June on the Copo beach in Torre del Mar.

The musical performances will begin at 9pm with the group Regreso de la Década, who will bring the best songs of the 60s, 70s and 80s. At that time, the traditional "espetos de sardinas" (sardine skewers) will also be served; 350 kilos of sardines will be distributed and then Canary Island band Efecto Pasillo, will take to the stage. A firework display is planned for midnight and the night will end with a performance by the music group We Are Sau.

"San Juan always marks the beginning of a summer full of activities and events in our town and through initiatives like this we are committed to boosting the local economy to propose Vélez-Málaga as a unique destination all year round," added acting deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, in a statement.