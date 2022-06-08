Torre del Mar dog beach reopens, bigger and better The facility is larger than before and has new equipment including a playground, shower and perimeter fencing

Torre del Mar’s dog beach reopened on Friday 3 June, bigger and with the addition of new equipment. The beach has also been awarded the 'Q' for Quality flag.

The councillor for beaches, Jesús Atencia, who visited the facility on Friday said: “This beach will have a playground, toilet area and shower for dogs, perimeter fencing and a new toilet facilities for those [humans] who use the beach.”

Atencia added that the recent storms had washed away much of the sand and most of old equipment on the dog beach. He asked for “responsibility and the correct use of the equipment to keep it in an optimal state over the coming months".