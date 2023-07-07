Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dead trees in the area close to the Nerja Cave. E. C.
Thousands of pines dying in Sierra Almijara near Nerja

The trees, weakened by the drought, are being attacked by pine shoot beetles

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 7 July 2023, 17:22

Reports of thousands of pine trees dying are also being analysed in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama natural park east of Malaga.

The dead trees are especially visible on the lower slopes on the south face of the mountain range, such as the area just north of Nerja Cave.

More on this subject

Biologist Miguel Bueno said that the drought had weakened the pines which were being attacked by pine shoot beetles.

"In places there isn't a single green tree left and the scene is horrific," said the expert. "The attacks by this borer [beetle] are terrible."

