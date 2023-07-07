Thousands of pines dying in Sierra Almijara near Nerja The trees, weakened by the drought, are being attacked by pine shoot beetles

Dead trees in the area close to the Nerja Cave.

Eugenio Cabezas

Reports of thousands of pine trees dying are also being analysed in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama natural park east of Malaga.

The dead trees are especially visible on the lower slopes on the south face of the mountain range, such as the area just north of Nerja Cave.

Biologist Miguel Bueno said that the drought had weakened the pines which were being attacked by pine shoot beetles.

"In places there isn't a single green tree left and the scene is horrific," said the expert. "The attacks by this borer [beetle] are terrible."