This is why an eastern Costa del Sol town has been recognised for its youth programme

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has been recognised as 'Municipio Joven de Andalucía 2025' (Andalusian youth municipality 2025) by the Junta de Andalucía's Instituto Andaluz de la Juventud (IAJ) of as part of its Premios Andalucía Joven 2025 (Andalucía youth awards).

The award, shared with the town of Las Gabias in Granada, highlights the work carried out by Vélez-Málaga town hall's youth department, which in recent years has promoted "a participatory, innovative management model that is deeply connected to the real needs of young people in the municipality that have directly benefited thousands of young people" according to the IAJ. The ceremony is taking place on Friday 24 October in Huelva.

Among the most notable initiatives are the university transport programme, which serves around 800 students, the processing of European Youth Cards, technology and extracurricular camps with training in Roblox and Unity and family schools and workshops in secondary schools, focusing on sexuality, equality, diversity and soft skills.

In the field of training and entrepreneurship, the town hall has offered courses in lifeguard training, sports monitors, food handling, lunchtime supervision in schools, play centre organisation, health and safety and young entrepreneurship workshops. In addition, municipal spaces have been made available for career guidance and job search in collaboration with associations like Betania and Escuela Factor H.

Leisure and free time also play a central role in Vélez's youth programme, with activities ranging from excursions to Aventura Amazonia, Lobo Park and El Torcal, to experiences such as diving for beginners, dolphin watching, or flagship events such as Summer 2025, Noche en Vela and the Mercadillo Friki Solidario among others.

The councillor for youth, Lourdes Piña, said she was "proud" of this recognition and said, "This award reflects an approach to youth policy based on listening, participation and the creation of real opportunities for young people." She went on to say, "In Vélez-Málaga, we work to make young people feel like they are an active part of the present and protagonists of the future of their town."