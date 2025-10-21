This is what Nerja's state-owned Parador hotel will look like after massive 30m euro revamp

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 17:56 Share

Following the closure of the Parador de Turismo de Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol on Sunday 19 October for two years to undergo its biggest refurbishment since it first opened its doors sixty years ago, the president of the Spanish Parador state-owned hotel network, Raquel Sánchez, visited the Nerja facilities on Tuesday 21 October to provide details of the work that will be carried out on the tourist complex.

Accompanied by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo and the central government's representative in Malaga province, Javier Salas, Sánchez gave a presentation of the first details of a comprehensive renovation project that will involve an investment of 30 million euros of public funds financed by European Next Generation funds. This figure doubles the amount initially planned three years ago when the project was announced, which was then estimated at almost 14.5 million. However, the work has yet to be awarded to the companies that will be responsible for its execution, so the final amount may vary.

The presentation included images of how the site will look once the work is completed, which is expected to take two years, with a comprehensive reorganisation of all common areas, including the reception area, dining room, garden, car parks, green areas and outdoor sports facilities.

Zoom

Sánchez highlighted the importance of the work to be carried out at the Parador de Nerja, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of its opening. "Since its opening in 1965, the Parador de Nerja has been a benchmark, but the passage of time requires a complete renovation to bring it up to the standards of quality, accessibility, sustainability and efficiency that we now consider essential," she said.

Investment

Salas said that this investment, added to previous investments such as the water treatment plant, tourism and the new coastal train project, "show that Nerja is very much in favour with Pedro Sánchez's government".

Armijo said that it was "an important day for Nerja" and that the work is "an important step in the transformation of a building that opened in 1965 and it will consolidate the Parador de Nerja as a national and international benchmark for accommodation".

Environmental measures aim to reduce energy consumption in heating and air conditioning by 50 per cent, which will mean savings of 34,000 euros per year and reduce the carbon footprint by 112 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Sánchez emphasised that the work will generate employment, boost the local economy and provide an opportunity for many companies and professionals in the area. "It is an investment that stays here, driving the present and preparing for the future," she said.

Zoom

In total, planned work at the Paradores in the province of Malaga amounts to more than 35 million euros in investment, of which more than 34 million corresponds to projects promoted by Paradores and around 725,000 euros to actions promoted by Turespaña. This project is part of the renovation plan being carried out by the company ahead of its centenary in 2028.

The plan involves renovating more than 50 per cent of its buildings with a historic investment of over 250 million "to achieve a more modern, accessible and sustainable network, in line with the needs of 21st-century travellers, while keeping the history of each Parador alive," the network has said in a statement.