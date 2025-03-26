This is what Malaga’s highest mountain looks like after the latest rain

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 11:56 Compartir

The latest storm to hit Malaga province last weekend, Martinho, has left a significant white blanket on the highest peaks of the Axarquía and the Sierra de las Nieves mountains. The fourth high-impact atmospheric depression to reach the province so far in March has caused temperatures to plummet and left abundant snow on peaks over 1,400 metres above sea level.

After the clouds cleared, the white peaks of the Axarquía’s Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountain range could be seen very clearly from the coast on Monday 24 March attracting a number of keen hikers to climb up La Maroma, which is Malaga province's highest mountain at 2,069 metres above sea level, to get a closer look.

Among them was Patricia Fernández Gómez, administrator of the Facebook page Disfruta de la Axarquía, who provided SUR with photos she took on Monday.

Snow on La Maroma on Monday 24 March DISFRUTA LA AXARQUÍA

On Tuesday an intense hailstorm hit various parts of the province including Alhaurín el Grande and Canillas de Albaida.