This is the moment a puppy was rescued after spending three days trapped in ventilation duct on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 25 March 2024, 12:40

A rescue story had a happy ending for a puppy in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Saturday 23 March when firefighters successfully released it from a ventilation duct where it had become trapped three days before.

The dog had fallen through a hole while on the terrace of an apartment block and ended up becoming stuck in the ventilation duct. Residents alerted the emergency services after they heard the animal yelping.

Rescatado con éxito un perro atrapado gracias a la intervención de los compañeros de #VélezMálaga#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/jZvszUFoKi — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) March 23, 2024

The painstaking operation involved breaking the tiles in the kitchen of a first floor flat in the building to make a hole big enough to get to the puppy. The firefighters posted a video of the rescue on their social media which shows that the puppy appeared to be healthy and unharmed by its ordeal.