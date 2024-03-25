Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The rescued puppy with a firefighter. CPB
This is the moment a puppy was rescued after spending three days trapped in ventilation duct on the Costa del Sol
This is the moment a puppy was rescued after spending three days trapped in ventilation duct on the Costa del Sol

The painstaking operation involved firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade breaking the tiles in the kitchen of a first floor flat in the building to reach the dog

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 25 March 2024, 12:40

A rescue story had a happy ending for a puppy in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Saturday 23 March when firefighters successfully released it from a ventilation duct where it had become trapped three days before.

The dog had fallen through a hole while on the terrace of an apartment block and ended up becoming stuck in the ventilation duct. Residents alerted the emergency services after they heard the animal yelping.

The painstaking operation involved breaking the tiles in the kitchen of a first floor flat in the building to make a hole big enough to get to the puppy. The firefighters posted a video of the rescue on their social media which shows that the puppy appeared to be healthy and unharmed by its ordeal.

