This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats&#039; cheese and honey this weekend
This is the Malaga province village where you can sample local goats' cheese and honey this weekend

Bars and restaurants in Colmenar in the Axarquía are preparing tapas with these two typical ingredients of the area

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Friday, 19 April 2024, 13:07

Lovers of goats' cheese and honey should head to Colmenar in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province this weekend. The village is celebrating the two local products ('colmenar' means beehive in Spanish) from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 April. Along with tapas and other tastings, there will also be a spring market, workshops and other activities.

The event forms part of a series of Sabor a Málaga (Taste of Malaga) foodie fairs taking place around the province in spring. Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Vélez-Málaga have already had theirs and forthcoming ones are planned for Nerja, Mijas, Antequera, Ronda and Rincón de la Victoria.

During the fair in Colmenar bars and restaurants in the village will offer tapas based on honey and goat's cheese made in the local Agammasur cooperative under the brands Quesos Montes de Málaga and Quesos El Pinsapo. The price of the tapa plus drink (water, soft drink or beer) will be 2.50 euros. Among the tapas on offer there will be wild boar with cheese and honey, avocado with honey and goat's cheese and cheese and honey croquettes.

Presentation of the fair. SUR

A leaflet will be published so that the public can vote for their favourite tapa and those who get stamps from five of the participating restaurants will be eligible for a special dinner for two and cheese tasting at the restaurant rated best by the public or a hamper with Agammasur and Miel de Málaga products.

There will be a stall selling the cooperative's cheeses to the public on the village’s Plaza de España along with marquees for various activities such as artisan cheese and beeswax candle making and pottery workshops. In addition, on the 20th and 21st there will be open days at the village’s Honey Museum, where there will be guided tastings of the eight local honeys and local cheeses.

