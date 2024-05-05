Give geocaching a go and get to know more about Malaga province at the same time

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Sunday, 5 May 2024, 23:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga has turned the four stages of the Gran Senda de la Axarquía or great Axarquía footpath (GR-242) into a 'geocaching' game, which allows users to search for hidden clues in outdoor locations in the form of a treasure hunt.

The Diputación has already included the Bosque de Cobre and the Gran Senda de la Sierra de las Nieves (GR-243) in this activity, which has millions of followers around the world.

The vice-president for infrastructure and sustainable territory Cristóbal Ortega explained that the provincial body has about 200 active objects placed in these three hiking routes for participants to find. The objectives are to provide a fun way to explore natural areas and to be in contact with other people with similar interests.

Ortega explained that 'geocaching' is "a magnificent resource for promoting the province's natural environment" through the Gran Senda and, at the same time, to allow people get to know the villages of inland Malaga province.

This activity began as entertainment for a group of specialists in geopositioning technology and it is now played worldwide by around three million followers, according to the Diputación.

To participate in this activity users need a receiver with GPS technology and must first register at www.geocaching.com and download the Geocaching app through Google Play or Apple's App Store. From there information is provided to find the 'treasure' depending on the difficulty of the location.