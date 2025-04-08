The Gálvez family of Malaga and the Spanish legacy in America

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 11:54 Compartir

Macharaviaya, the village on the eastern side of Malaga province is homeland of the illustrious Gálvez family and continues to strengthen ties and deepen the history of this surname that marked the future of the United States during its war of independence against the British in the 18th century.

The town hall, in collaboration with the University of Malaga (UMA) and its general foundation (FGUMA), has announced the first Gálvez de Macharaviaya and the Spanish legacy in America day. The event forms part of the 'UMA in the province' programme and will take place on 10 May at Macharaviaya town hall.

The conference aims to highlight the historical relevance of the Gálvez family in America, with special emphasis on figures such as José de Gálvez, Minister of the Indies under King Carlos III, and Bernardo de Gálvez, USA independence war hero. The role of other members of this illustrious family in relations between Spain and the American continent will also be discussed.

Among the main objectives of the conference is to promote academic and scientific research on the American work of the Gálvez family and the Spanish legacy in America. "To promote the fourth of July festivity in Macharaviaya, with special attention to Spain's contribution to the independence of the United States and to develop a space for the study and dissemination of the work of the Gálvez family at a national and international level," the UMA explained in a statement.

Registration

The initiative aims to address Spanish-American relations from an interdisciplinary and historical perspective, promoting a dialogue on its evolution and current affairs. Finally, the conference aims to "turn Macharaviaya into an annual point of reference for experts and people interested in this subject, taking advantage of its rich historical and cultural heritage".

The event will be directed by Juan Antonio García Galindo, director of the Centre for Ibero-American and Transatlantic Studies (CEIT) of the FGUMA-UMA. It will take place in person, with free registration and limited places. To facilitate attendance, the organisation will provide participants with a free bus service leaving from the Faculty of Communication Sciences, on the Teatinos campus, at 8am and returning at 3.30pm.

Those interested can register for free using the form available on the FGUMA website. For more information, please contact the organisation by telephone on 951 952 640 or by email at info@fguma.es. "With this event, Macharaviaya reaffirms its commitment to the dissemination of its history and the recognition of the legacy of the Gálvez family, strengthening its position as a reference in the study of Spanish-American relations," concluded Macharaviaya town hall.