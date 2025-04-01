Daughter flies in from UK to help in search for missing man on Costa del Sol

Guardia Civil officers deployed this Tuesday in the Nerja district of Maro, along with an image of the missing person.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 14:30 | Updated 14:58h.

Family, friends and different police forces have entered another day in the search operation for Miguel Ramírez Fortes 'Luis el Reloj' (Luis the clock), 66, who disappeared in the Maro district in Nerja on Saturday 29 March. According to his daughter Gema, who flew in from England to join the search, Miguel suffers from dementia.

The Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers have all joined forces during the extensive investigation, which covers Nerja and Maro, where Miguel's ex-wife lives. Miguel's son reported having taken his father to the bus stop in Maro on Saturday, but the bus driver said that he hadn't seen him.

Several witnesses have reported having seen Miguel at a hotel at the church square in Maro a few hours after his son dropped him off. Others have said that they saw him in a taxi going to Nerja. Some have even stated that Miguel was seen in the village on Sunday.

Miguel, who retired after decades working as a cook in various restaurants in Nerja, does not have a mobile phone and does not use medication despite his condition. According to Gema, it is unusual of her father to deviate from his routines, his main leisure activity being fishing on the beach.

Miguel is described as 66 years old, 1.7 metres tall, of slim build, with grey hair and green eyes. Missing persons association SOS Desaparecidos has classified him as "a vulnerable person".