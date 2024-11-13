Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the RBL Nerja branch during the poppy appeal walk in October SUR
The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...
Community spirit

The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...

The Royal British Legion Nerja branch raised over 4,500 euros for its 2024 appeal through its annual Poppy Ball and Walk

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:30

The Royal British Legion Nerja branch on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has raised over 4,500 euros for its 2024 poppy appeal with events including the annual Poppy Walk, Poppy Ball, raffle and auction.

The Poppy Walk took place on 19 October when members raised a total of 1,389.50 euros by walking from the Al Andalus hotel in Maro to Fitzgeralds bar in Nerja where walkers enjoyed a buffet and drinks.

The Poppy Ball, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, took place on Friday 8 November. It was held in the Caves Restaurant in Maro, just as it has been since 1999. This year 116 people attended the event with entertainment from Ricky Lavazza and Laura Elen. Over 2,350 euros was raised on the evening and the RBL thanked "all the local businesses who supported us by donating vouchers for the raffle".

Axarquía RBL branch chairmen, lunch after the service, Leslie Thompson with his bagpipes SUR
Imagen principal - Axarquía RBL branch chairmen, lunch after the service, Leslie Thompson with his bagpipes
Imagen secundaria 1 - Axarquía RBL branch chairmen, lunch after the service, Leslie Thompson with his bagpipes
Imagen secundaria 2 - Axarquía RBL branch chairmen, lunch after the service, Leslie Thompson with his bagpipes

Over 100 people attended a remembrance service on Sunday 10 November which was held at the Al Andulus Hotel in Maro. Wreaths were laid and resident piper Leslie Thompson played his bagpipes.

The service was followed by a lunch held at the same venue, which was attended by 85 people. A raffle and an auction raised just over 830 euros.

The Nerja RBL thanked "everyone who attended and/or participated in our remembrance weekend to make it a massive success".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  2. 2 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  3. 3 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  4. 4 Severe weather warning in Malaga sees Billie Jean King Cup opener postponed until Friday
  5. 5 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  6. 6 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  7. 7 Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
  8. 8 The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...
  9. 9 Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event
  10. 10 Malaga padel star has another weekend to remember

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...