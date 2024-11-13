The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...

Members of the RBL Nerja branch during the poppy appeal walk in October

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:30

The Royal British Legion Nerja branch on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has raised over 4,500 euros for its 2024 poppy appeal with events including the annual Poppy Walk, Poppy Ball, raffle and auction.

The Poppy Walk took place on 19 October when members raised a total of 1,389.50 euros by walking from the Al Andalus hotel in Maro to Fitzgeralds bar in Nerja where walkers enjoyed a buffet and drinks.

The Poppy Ball, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, took place on Friday 8 November. It was held in the Caves Restaurant in Maro, just as it has been since 1999. This year 116 people attended the event with entertainment from Ricky Lavazza and Laura Elen. Over 2,350 euros was raised on the evening and the RBL thanked "all the local businesses who supported us by donating vouchers for the raffle".

Axarquía RBL branch chairmen, lunch after the service, Leslie Thompson with his bagpipes SUR

Over 100 people attended a remembrance service on Sunday 10 November which was held at the Al Andulus Hotel in Maro. Wreaths were laid and resident piper Leslie Thompson played his bagpipes.

The service was followed by a lunch held at the same venue, which was attended by 85 people. A raffle and an auction raised just over 830 euros.

The Nerja RBL thanked "everyone who attended and/or participated in our remembrance weekend to make it a massive success".