Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort

Nerja's beaches will be patrolled by lifeguards every day until 28 September with extended hours in July and August

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:04

Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol began its beach service on Sunday 1 June with a wide range of services along its 13 kilometres of coastline. All the beaches in Nerja and Maro will have a lifeguard and surveillance service consisting of a team of 48 lifeguards throughout the summer season until 28 September.

The service has been operating since Easter at weekends on the beaches with the largest tourist influx. The timetable will be from 12pm to 8pm in June and September and from 10.15am until 8.15pm in July and August.

A new lifeguard station has been installed on Maro beach which has a photovoltaic roof and a bathroom for the use of rescue personnel. A statement from the town hall said that it "will continue to work to improve and modernise our beaches and their services".

