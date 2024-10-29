Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of a lightning flash over Nerja town centre early this Tuesday morning. E. Cabezas
Axarquía in Malaga province lashed with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail stones
The wild weather lasted for more than three hours with the fire brigade called out to various incidents in the early hours of this Tuesday morning

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 10:11

Storms lashed the eastern Costa del Sol overnight with lightning, thunder, downpours of rain and hail affecting the Axarquia area. The rainfall started around 9.15pm in the Nerja area on Monday night before spreading to the rest of the easternmost part of Malaga province.

Social media soon lit up with videos and photos of the powerful lightning bolts and heavy downpours over the Axarquia municipalities. The wild weather is associated with the 'Dana' weather depression near the Gulf of Cádiz, which has dumped large amounts of rain on other parts of the province and Malaga city.

The storm lasted for more than three hours, with some pauses, until after midnight and then into the early hours of Tuesday morning. It was then that firefighters were called out after an advertising billboard collapsed in Torrox, followed by a fallen tree in Vélez-Málaga and the flooding of a house in the town of Torrox.

According to the Hidrosur network of the Junta de Andalucía , in the Axarquia, in the past 12 hours until 7am this Tuesday, the maximum rainfall total has been recorded in Torre del Mar, with 31.3mm, followed by the Benamargosa river with 25.3mm; in Alcaucín there was 22mm, at the La Viñuela reservoir some 21.2mm, and in Alfarnatejo 17mm.

