Thunderstorms hit flight departures and arrivals at Malaga Airport causing delays

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 08:22

The powerful early morning thunderstorm, which discharged almost 20,000 bolts of lightning over the province and the Mediterranean area, has had consequences for Malaga Airport.

The control tower, operated by Enaire, issued an "air traffic regulation due to adverse weather conditions" in the early hours of the morning, according to sources from the organisation.

Around 50 take-offs, the first ones scheduled for the morning, suffered average delays of around 15 minutes, due to the precautions that had to be taken because of the lighting and heavy rain that was falling over the city at that time of day. This figure corresponds to 7.30am, so it is possible that there may be more.

At the same time, a regulation has also been issued for arrivals, which have been spaced out for safety reasons, according to the same sources. There is no record of any flight operations having to be cancelled yet.

This type of incident is very rare at the Costa del Sol airport, which is considered to be one of the airports least affected by bad weather within the European network of large airports.