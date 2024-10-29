Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Passengers in terminal T3 at Malaga airport, in an archive image. Migue Fernández
Thunderstorms hit flight departures and arrivals at Malaga Airport causing delays
Air travel

Thunderstorms hit flight departures and arrivals at Malaga Airport causing delays

The control tower has issued an "air traffic regulation due to adverse weather" during the early hours of this Tuesday morning

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 08:22

Opciones para compartir

The powerful early morning thunderstorm, which discharged almost 20,000 bolts of lightning over the province and the Mediterranean area, has had consequences for Malaga Airport.

The control tower, operated by Enaire, issued an "air traffic regulation due to adverse weather conditions" in the early hours of the morning, according to sources from the organisation.

Related news

Around 50 take-offs, the first ones scheduled for the morning, suffered average delays of around 15 minutes, due to the precautions that had to be taken because of the lighting and heavy rain that was falling over the city at that time of day. This figure corresponds to 7.30am, so it is possible that there may be more.

Related news

At the same time, a regulation has also been issued for arrivals, which have been spaced out for safety reasons, according to the same sources. There is no record of any flight operations having to be cancelled yet.

This type of incident is very rare at the Costa del Sol airport, which is considered to be one of the airports least affected by bad weather within the European network of large airports.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  2. 2 Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club
  3. 3 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF
  4. 4 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  5. 5 Royal Gibraltar Police receive tactical training to deter hostile reconnaissance
  6. 6 St George's church in Malaga opens its doors as unique wedding venue
  7. 7 Record number of participants turn out for annual press run in Malaga
  8. 8 Gibraltar introduces stringent new firework safety controls
  9. 9 Age Concern assures safety of users with defibrillator at San Pedro social centre
  10. 10 More than 1,000 turn out for 'pink wave' cancer walk in Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad