Members of the provincial fire brigade working to extinguish the fire this Tuesday in Vélez-Málaga. CPB
Several vehicles totally gutted after fire in Costa del Sol car park
112 incident

Firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade managed to extinguish the flames, with no personal injuries being reported

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 19:11

There was a huge scare this Tuesday afternoon (22 August) for residents living in Calle Laureano Casquero in Vélez-Málaga, close to the local Vivar Téllez football stadium. A fire completely gutted two cars and partially affected a van which were parked on a large open-air parking area.

The incident happened at around 3pm, when the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received numerous calls from witnesses who alerted them to the start of a fire in one of the cars. Flames quickly spread from this vehicle to another which was parked next to it. Both were Peugeot cars and from the second one, the virulence of the flames also affected a van of the same make.

Firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade from the Vélez-Málaga fire station managed to put out the flames without any other cars being affected in this busy parking area of the main town of the Axarquia. Local and National Police officers were also on the scene and have taken charge of the investigation to clarify the origin of the fire.

The mayor of Velez, Jesús Lupiáñez, posted a message on social media networks. He said, "There is only material damage, although the investigation to clarify the origin of the fire is in the hands of the Local Police, who will surely shed light on what happened. Thanks to the fire brigade and, of course, to our Local Police for their quick action to smother the flames", said the councillor.

