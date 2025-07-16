Seven things to do in Rincón de la Victoria on the Costa del Sol this summer

Javier Almellones Malaga Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 17:06 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is both a metropolitan area as it is the first town after Malaga city to the east of the province and the gateway to the Axarquía. It has beaches, historical sites, caves and also a charming inland village, Benagalbón.

The area known as El Cantal Bajos is an abrupt stretch of the Costa del Sol where the towns of Rincón de la Victoria and La Cala del Moral meet. Railway tunnels, through which La Cochinita train once passed, are now used by pedestrians and rugged cliffs, viewpoints and elevated walkways are some of the attractions to visit in summer.

The Cueva del Tesoro cave is today considered a geological jewel as it is the only cave of marine origin in Europe. The action of the Mediterranean has contributed over the millennia - since the Jurassic era - with its erosive effect, to the formation of this cave as well as others located under El Cantal cliffs.

Evidence of the first settlers of the area await in this and in its Higuerón gallery or in the nearby Cueva de la Victoria, with a more complex access -only very exclusive guided visits are offered. Numerous cave paintings and funerary remains are evidence of the important connection between death and art to our ancestors around 5,000 years ago.

Just a stone's throw from Torre de Benagalbón beach is one of the most spectacular Roman villas in Spain. After years of hard work, since 2022, Villa Antiopa, offers an interesting and educational tour not only about the Roman period but also about the Phoenician period.

As well as being integrated into the ground floor of a residential building, there are also landmarks that make this space a unique place. For example, you can smell 'garum', the famous sauce used by the Romans made from fish.

Next to Los Rubios beach, at the westernmost end of Torre de Benagalbón, there is no promenade as such, just unspoilt beaches with a few restaurants and some beach facilities which are quieter than the more urban beaches that run through the town centre.

The 17th century Casa Fuerte de Bezmiliana was once a lookout tower with two sentry boxes from where the coast was controlled, on the lookout for possible pirate attacks, but today it is used as an exhibition space.

As summer arrives, Rincón de la Victoria has an important festive agenda. The town's feria (fair) is held in mid-July in honour of the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of fishermen and sailors. It is followed in early August by Torre de Benagalbón's fair.

The Fiesta del Boquerón Victoriano takes place in early September, to pay tribute to the famous Malaga dish of boquerones (white anchovies either battered and fried or marinated in vinegar and garlic).

Inland is Benagalbón pueblo, an authentic Andalusian whitewashed village. When the sun begins to set in summer, it is the perfect time to stroll through its pretty streets and Plaza de las Flores. It is also an excellent place to enjoy its restaurants.