Seven parked vehicles totally gutted in Torrox blaze, the second such fire in a few weeks Eighteen vehicles were damaged after a fire in a municipal car park in December and the town's mayor has suggested the blazes could be the work of an arsonist

Seven parked vehicles in Torrox have been totally gutted after the second such blaze in just over a month in the coastal town. On 20 December a fire damaged 18 cars that were parked in the Potril municipal car park.

This Friday morning (28 January) the alarm was raised at around 3am in the Llano del Cerrillo area, near the La Almedina parking, in the historical centre of the town. A Local Police patrol spotted flames and a column of smoke in the area, located just 200 metres from the Police Headquarters. The officers tried to tackle the flames with fire extinguishers, while waiting for the arrival of firefighters. Due to the intensity of the blaze, the fire brigade took more than three hours to fully extinguish it.

The Local Police and the Guardia Civil have opened an investigation to try to determine the cause of the fire and if it is related to the event that took place just over a month ago in the municipal car park.

The town’s mayor, Óscar Medina (PP), told SUR that the council is working to set up a system of video surveillance cameras in municipal car parks and in public areas designated for vehicle parking. “I am very sorry that vehicles have been burned again, but we are going to reinforce vigilance and investigate to find the author or authors of these events, it may be an arsonist,” said the Torrox councillor.