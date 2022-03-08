Sedella’s “small link in the chain” efforts for Ukraine The town hall has modified this year’s budget to reallocate money set aside for allowances and political representation, town hall workers have contributed part of their salary and the owners of commercial establishments and businesses have also collaborated

Sedella town hall has so far raised 3,000 euros to purchase food and pharmaceutical products to to send to Ukraine in a campaign that will last for two weeks, before the items are taken to Malaga.

Mayor of Sedella Francisco Abolafio said: "Despite being a small town of just 500 inhabitants we can do our bit. We are a very small link in the chain but we can also collaborate.”

Abolafio went on to explain that the council has modified this year’s budget to reallocate money set aside for allowances and political representation. Town hall staff have also contributed part of their salary and around a dozen establishments and businesses in the village, including the restaurant El Chiringuito, bar La Cueva, Tienda La Molina, Ferretería La Umbría and Farmacia Encarnación Leyva, have also collaborated.

Contributions have come from local residents, either in the form of money or blankets, warm clothes, non-perishable food and medicines, which have been left at the town hall. "When these two weeks are over, we will take it to an association in Malaga city that is collaborating with the Ukrainian population. We are not going to take money, we will do it through the purchase of products," the mayor said. The campaign will run until Friday 18 March.