Scuba diving plans on Axarquía beach reef

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has requested authorisation to offer snorkelling and diving on the reef at La Cala del Moral beach from July to December of this year. The project, which is being developed by the Eco&Dive Diving Sports Club, will be done “always in a controlled environment and with the weather conditions that allow it", according to the councillor for Beaches, Sergio Díaz.

"This is an initiative that will be carried out by the Eco&Dive Diving Club, which has a long history in this type of activity, and which can also be carried out individually for those who wish to do so,” Díaz added.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado said: “This pioneering project will value the marine biodiversity existing in the reef of La Cala del Moral through snorkelling or diving. Having a greater degree of knowledge promotes awareness to contribute to greater protection of the marine environment.”

Informative talks

Head of the Eco&Dive Club, Gemma Infante, explained in a statement that "we have carried out studies with the support of marine biologists, with the University of Malaga, scientists, the Spanish Oceanographic Institute (IOE), the Aula del Mar Mediterráneo Foundation for the veracity of the data obtained which confirms the similarity of species such as those existing in the Maro area in Nerja".

"The idea is to offer an experience that would begin with an informative talk on marine life, which would give way to a tour of the sensitive and protected species of the ecosystem, a journey of about 600 metres at a depth of between 2 and 4 metres.”

The reef of La Cala del Moral beach is home to species such as the brightly coloured tropical 'fredis', black fish and all the native species of the Mediterranean. As for the marine flora, there are brown, green and brown algae, among others.

In the rocky area there are black, blue, white or brown sea urchins, and anemones, which look like blond hair. "The aim of the initiative is to enjoy the seabed and have a complete and pioneering experience that we are creating for the entire coastline," said Infante, who pointed out that the only requirement for these activities is to know how to swim, to comply with the rules indicated by the instructors, and that children must always be accompanied by adults.