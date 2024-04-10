Sabor a Málaga foodie fair with almost 40 stalls selling local products comes to the Axarquía for three days only

Jennie Rhodes Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 14:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga province’s Sabor a Málaga foodie fair, organised by Diputación de Málaga provincial authority, is returning to the streets of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol for the first time in more than 10 years.

Not only will there be 36 stalls selling local products recognised by the marketing brand, including one selling gluten-free products for coeliacs, but there will be show cooking demonstrations including one in English run by Hanni Martini and her Food Experience Malaga team at 2pm on Saturday 13 April. As well as food there will also be entertainment including magic shows and live music.

This is the third Sabor a Málaga fair this year and the Vélez-Málaga event follows fairs in Torremolinos and Benalmádena in recent weeks. The brand, which was born in 2012 and held its first regional fair in the province in Torre del Mar in July 2013, now recognises more than 600 Malaga province-based companies, many of which are from the Axarquía and indeed Vélez-Málaga.

The event is taking place on Calle Canalejas and runs from 11am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday and then from 11am to 8pm on Sunday. Among the products on sale are local extra virgin olive oils, wines, goat's cheeses, sausages, honey, food supplements, essential oils, eggs, tropical fruits, jams and preserved vegetables, as well as homemade croquettes, nuts, olives and pickles, coffees, craft beers, chocolates, sweets and breads.

For further information and a full programme click here.