Roadworks to affect traffic on A-7 motorway between Nerja and Torrox

Spain’s central Ministry for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) is carrying out modernisation work on a number of tunnels on the A-7 motorway in Malaga province, including the Capistrano tunnel in Nerja, and the Torrox tunnel.

As such from 8am on Monday 25 September until 1pm on Friday 29 September alternating lanes will be closed every day in both tunnels between kilometre points 929.400 and 932.300 and between points 935.300 and 937.600.

These works are part of a larger contract that includes other projects in Tablazo, Frigiliana and Lagos, which have a total budget of 15.2 million euros. The work is being financed by European funding via the Covid Recovery Plan, according to a statement issued by central government on Friday 22 September.