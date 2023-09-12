Rincón's 'treasure cave' smashes its all-time record for visitors in one month

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Compartir Copiar enlace

A record number of 17,259 visitors passed through Rincón de la Victoria's famous Cueva del Tesoro last month. Last August was the best month in history since the cave was opened to the public more than 30 years ago. The 17,259 visitors last month is 3,534 more than its previous best month, which was August 2022.

"In 2022 we beat the annual record with more than 72,000 people and I think we are on track to beat it again in 2023, as July and August have been great months. However, we have also managed to increase visits in the other months," said councillor for Tourism, Antonio José Martín.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, attributed the site's success to the importance of deseasonalisation. "This is a result of the work we have been doing for years. The enhancement of the Cueva del Tesoro, as well as the plan to promote and strengthen our historical heritage is bearing fruit," he said.

It's been a booming summer where July also saw an increase of 3,055 visitors compared to the same month in 2022. With the exception of April, all the months of 2023 have seen an increase in visitors compared to the previous year.

The Cueva del Tesoro is on now well on track to beat its own record of visits in a year, as it has already accumulated a total of 64,888 in the first eight months of 2023.