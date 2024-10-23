Eastern Costa del Sol town to hold its first business networking meeting

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The department for commerce at Rincón de la Victoria town hall will be holding its first business networking meeting on Saturday 9 November. The councillor for the area, Lola Ramos, valued the importance "of the connection between professionals and jobseekers, through the creation of opportunities to meet, make themselves known or establish business within and outside the municipality".

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said, "We must support this type of initiative that favours the creation of ideas and companies with the aim of diversifying the economy and the productive sectors of Rincón de la Victoria."

The mayor went on to say, "A town with a business fabric is a rich town that will grow exponentially."

The meeting will start at 7pm with a brief presentation on how the job bank that the Red Cross is going to make available to the business sector works. This will be followed by a talk by Juan Carlos Maestro, business motivator, who will give the keys to success in all aspects of business. The meeting will finish with a networking-cocktail event "with which we intend to generate that moment to establish contacts and opportunities among the attendees", explained Ramos.

The councillor pointed out that "Rincón de la Victoria currently has more than 53,000 inhabitants, and with our business capacity we must attract them and offer them what they need to invest in our municipality".

Those interested in participating should apply via email to the following address: comercio@rincondelavictoria.es indicating name and surname, business or company they represent, ID number, telephone number and contact email address.