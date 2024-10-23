Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The councillor for trade announces the business forum. SUR
Eastern Costa del Sol town to hold its first business networking meeting
Business

Eastern Costa del Sol town to hold its first business networking meeting

The event will be held at Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana in Rincón de la Victoria

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:48

Opciones para compartir

The department for commerce at Rincón de la Victoria town hall will be holding its first business networking meeting on Saturday 9 November. The councillor for the area, Lola Ramos, valued the importance "of the connection between professionals and jobseekers, through the creation of opportunities to meet, make themselves known or establish business within and outside the municipality".

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said, "We must support this type of initiative that favours the creation of ideas and companies with the aim of diversifying the economy and the productive sectors of Rincón de la Victoria."

The mayor went on to say, "A town with a business fabric is a rich town that will grow exponentially."

The meeting will start at 7pm with a brief presentation on how the job bank that the Red Cross is going to make available to the business sector works. This will be followed by a talk by Juan Carlos Maestro, business motivator, who will give the keys to success in all aspects of business. The meeting will finish with a networking-cocktail event "with which we intend to generate that moment to establish contacts and opportunities among the attendees", explained Ramos.

The councillor pointed out that "Rincón de la Victoria currently has more than 53,000 inhabitants, and with our business capacity we must attract them and offer them what they need to invest in our municipality".

Those interested in participating should apply via email to the following address: comercio@rincondelavictoria.es indicating name and surname, business or company they represent, ID number, telephone number and contact email address.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  2. 2 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  3. 3 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  4. 4 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  8. 8 More than 120 people of 24 different nationalities have already used new legal advice service in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Prizes for pooches at Costa del Sol dog show
  10. 10 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad