Rincón asking for donations of toys for children of families with limited resources The collected presents will go towards children aged up to 12 years old

SUR. Rincón de la Victoria town hall has launched a campaign to collect toys for children from families with limited resources. The initiative, in collaboration with the Mayorazgo secondary school, will last until the 30 December.

They will be collecting presents for children aged between 3 and 12 years to be given out on Kings Day. Donations can be taken to the Bienestar Social building at 33 Avenida del Mediterráneo from 8am to 3pm. Donations should be unwrapped.