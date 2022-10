Residents reject sports facilities and café plan Some eleven paddle tennis courts, a gym and a café were proposed to be developed

Residents of the Las Jaras housing development in the El Cantal area of La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria) have rejected a proposal to build eleven paddle tennis courts, a gym and a café.

They have said that they oppose the plans by a private developer due to concerns about noise and light pollution and because they believe it would have a negative effect on the nearby Tesoro cave which is a cultural heritage site.