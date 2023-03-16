Promenade planned for Nerja's El Playazo beach The local and regional governments plan to move back properties located near the access lane and expand the sandy area, at a cost of 70,000 euros

The sub-delegate of the central government in Malaga, Javier Salas, visited Nerja on Tuesday 14 March, to see the project to widen the town's El Playazo beach.

After the recent storms, Andalucía’s regional government and Nerja town hall have agreed to carry out a joint project to widen the strip of sand, set back private homes located behind the beach and which occupy the access lane. As such in recent months workers contracted by the town hall have moved the fences and walls a total of six metres from the seafront in the fifty or so properties located in the area.

The aim is to extend the beach, which will gain some 7,000 square metres once the work which is being carried out by the public company Tragsa, is completed. The project has a budget of 70,000 euros, financed entirely by the national government.

Salas said that the project is part of "the largest investment in history" in Malaga’s beaches, which includes projects in Benalmádena, Marbella, Vélez-Málaga, Malaga city and Torrox, among others and is worth 30 million euros. He added that 2.6 million euros will be allocated to sand regeneration work after the storms, of which one million will be for the Axarquia coastline.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, called for the intervention to be accelerated so that it can be ready for Easter.

Promenade

Nerja’s El Playazo beach is one of the largest untouched stretches of coastline remaining in Malaga province. At the western end of Nerja, this area, which together with the neighbouring agricultural land covers more than three million square metres, has the longest beach in the town but has no promenade.

Asked about the project to provide the area of El Playazo with a promenade, pending since 2014 when an project was developed, then valued at 8.6 million euros of which the town hall would have to provide 5.5 million, Armijo said that in 2015 the then mayor, Rosa Arrabal did not push for the project and the current government team agreed in October 2021 to expropriate the land.

Armijo said that the town hall has the budget to carry it out this year and Salas pointed out the “commitment” to developing the El Playazo promenade project, once the town hall has provided the ministry with the land where it will be built. Since 2006, the Costa del Sol-Axarquia Spatial Development Plan (POTAX) of the Junta de Andalucía has envisaged the creation of a Tourist Development Zone in this area, with several hotels and up to 1,200 dwellings.