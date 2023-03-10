Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
El Ingenio shopping Centre. SUR
Popular Danish store moves into El Ingenio
VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA

Popular Danish store moves into El Ingenio

The Danish retail outlet Tiger has moved into the space previously occupied by the Spanish interior design company Casa

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00

Compartir

The Danish retail outlet Tiger has moved into the space previously occupied by the Spanish interior design company Casa, at El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga.

Casa, which had been in the same commercial space for 22 years, has changed its location, moving to new outdoor premises, near to the shopping centre's main car park entrance and restaurant area.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad