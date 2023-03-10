Popular Danish store moves into El Ingenio

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

The Danish retail outlet Tiger has moved into the space previously occupied by the Spanish interior design company Casa, at El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga.

Casa, which had been in the same commercial space for 22 years, has changed its location, moving to new outdoor premises, near to the shopping centre's main car park entrance and restaurant area.