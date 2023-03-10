Popular Danish store moves into El Ingenio

VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA
Sections
Services
The Danish retail outlet Tiger has moved into the space previously occupied by the Spanish interior design company Casa, at El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga.
Casa, which had been in the same commercial space for 22 years, has changed its location, moving to new outdoor premises, near to the shopping centre's main car park entrance and restaurant area.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.