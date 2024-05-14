Popular Costa del Sol tourist resort set to get its first shopping centre

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 18:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

A Malaga-based investment company has announced plans for the first shopping centre in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. The new development will be located on Avenida Antonio Villasclaras, at the main access to the town from the A-7 Mediterranean motorway.

The project, which is currently being processed by Nerja town hall, will involve a private investment of four million euros, according to José María García, the project manager of the developer Suba which is owned by the Sinerba group.

The shopping centre will be built over four floors. The ground floor will house an underground parking area for 100 vehicles, the first floor will have a supermarket; the second floor will have fashion, furniture and accessories outlets as well as a gym and the third floor, which will be on the same level as the avenue, will have a restaurant area and more parking.

Completed by the end of 2026

According to the developers, work can start at the beginning of next year, with an initial planned completion period of between 18 and 24 months, meaning that Nerja could have its first shopping centre by the end of 2026.

"We are very excited about this project, because it is in a strategic location, on the main road in and out of Nerja," said García, for whom the implementation of this project will lead to the arrival in the town of "large firms" from the food distribution, catering, fashion, furniture and accessories sectors. "We are in talks with different operators and for reasons of confidentiality we cannot reveal them until the agreements are finalised," he added.

"It will have great visibility and prominence in a tourist town with a high floating population," said Suba's project director, who explained that the company which is based in Álora (Malaga province), is also promoting other "very important" projects in the province, including Malaga city, and in other parts of the country.

Other projects

In Malaga city there are plans for a new shopping centre in El Mayorazgo-Limonar, for which they hope to have the building permit this summer and in Cártama, where they were behind the new Burger King.

In Granada city they are behind plans for a shopping centre in the Camino del Purchil area and another in Andorra, which will be a large commercial and leisure space with a planned investment of 100 million euros. Sinerba is also behind the project to convert the historic Cortijo Jurado outside Malaga into an office building and 29 new homes near the beach in Rincón de la Victoria.