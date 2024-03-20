Popular Axarquía town in the running for prestigious national tourism award, and this is how you can vote for it

Cómpeta in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province has been shortlisted for a rural tourism award

The town of Cómpeta in the Axarquía is the only destination in Malaga province to be shortlisted for the 2024 Escapada Rural inland tourism award 2024. Previous winners of the prestigious award are: Campo Lameiro (Pontevedra) in 2023, Cazorla (Jaén) in 2022, Olvera (Cádiz) in 2021, Potes (Cantabria) in 2020, Santillana del Mar (Cantabria) in 2019, Aínsa-Sobrarbe (Huesca) in 2018 and Sigüenza (Guadalajara) in 2017.

More than 200 towns across Spain put themselves forward as candidates to win the ‘Capital del Turismo Rural 2024’ prize which recognises travellers’ favourite Spanish rural destination and promotes rural tourism. Cómpeta has made it to the shortlist and is among 10 finalists.

In the heart of the Sierra Almijara mountain range, the town has just 4,000 registered inhabitants, almost half of whom are foreign and represent 50 different nationalities. The town’s views which extend as far as the Mediterranean sea and rustic houses make it a popular year-round destination for holidaymakers, second-home owners and those who choose to live there permanently.

Competition rules

Cómpeta is competing against Altura (Castellón), Artajona (Navarra), Brihuega (Guadalajara), Cabezuela del Valle (Cáceres), Enciso (La Rioja), Peñafiel (Valladolid), Sant Hilari Sacalm (Girona), Santa Eulalia de Oscos (Asturias) and Vilaflor de Chasna (Santa Cruz de Tenerife).

The competition rules state that only municipalities with populations below 10,000 qualify. In addition they must be able to offer a range of rural accommodation, they can’t have won or been shortlisted in previous Escapada Rural competitions and must be able to prove their popularity among tourists.

The public now has until 15 April to vote via this link. The results will be announced on 18 April and voters also have the chance to win a trip for two people to one of the 10 finalists as well as 100 euros worth of fuel courtesy of the company Bla Bla car.

Bla Bla Car has said of its participation in the competition that “dependence on cars in rural Spain is very important” and that the platform, which allows users to offer or accepts lifts from each other to and from different locations, connected “6,956 of the 8.131 Spanish municipalities in 2023". In other words, it has "offered transport solutions to 86 per cent of Spanish municipalities".