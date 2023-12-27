Police vehicles equipped with defibrillators take to streets in popular Costa del Sol resort

Sections
Nerja
Wednesday, 27 December 2023
Two Nerja Local Police vehicles have been equipped with defibrillators which will be available in places where there are large crowds of people gathered during the festive season and at upcoming events. All Local Police staff have been trained to use the potentially life-saving equipment.
The vehicles carrying the defibrillators are marked so they can be easily identified and the town hall has said that the intention is for all vehicles to carry them in future.
Nerja’s councillor for public safety, Francisco Arce, said that these defibrillators "will allow quick and efficient action in any emergency and will help to save lives, although hopefully they will never have to be used".
