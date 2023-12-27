Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police vehicles equipped with defibrillators take to streets in popular Costa del Sol resort
Health

Police vehicles equipped with defibrillators take to streets in popular Costa del Sol resort

Two patrol cars in Nerja will be carrying the potentially life-saving equipment over the festive season and at any large gatherings of people at future events

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 16:17

Two Nerja Local Police vehicles have been equipped with defibrillators which will be available in places where there are large crowds of people gathered during the festive season and at upcoming events. All Local Police staff have been trained to use the potentially life-saving equipment.

The vehicles carrying the defibrillators are marked so they can be easily identified and the town hall has said that the intention is for all vehicles to carry them in future.

Nerja’s councillor for public safety, Francisco Arce, said that these defibrillators "will allow quick and efficient action in any emergency and will help to save lives, although hopefully they will never have to be used".

