Pokemon-style characters lead visitors on historical tour around Costa del Sol town

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 19:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costas del Sol has launched a new tourist attraction in the form of a game that involves three characters who guide you around the municipality’s districts. ‘Discover Rincón de la Victoria’ aims to “expand and boost the range of tourist products in the municipality, raising awareness of our town and its history of the four nuclei”, according to mayor Francisco Salado. It is a game that can be accessed via a free mobile application for Android and IOS, in four languages: Spanish, English, German and French.

Visitors can follow three different routes accompanied by three characters: Eric the Swiss, Diana the Roman and Miguel, a resident of Benagalbón, who act as guides, leading them along the chosen route with their local knowledge and helping them to complete their missions through mini-games. “Once the mission is completed, you will receive a gift,” explained the mayor, who added that the concept is easy, “First we choose an avatar to play in the 3D world and select a route,” he said.

The mobile app will include features such as interactive 2D and 3D map with geolocation, information on Points of Interest (POI): texts, photographs and videos; the possibility of giving reviews and scores for each POI, narrators, user ranking, mini-games: selfies, sticker album, augmented reality and weather. OpenStreet maps have been used as well as 3D maps based on GoMap, the Pokemon Go technology.

In addition, the initiative will become a tool for analysing players' interests explained Salado: “This application will provide us with information about the most visited points of interest, the reviews, the time of use and the objectives completed, as well as the profile of the tourist who visits us and plays with it”.

EU funding

The routes have been created and developed together with the company Play and Go and the project has been financed by the European Union through the Next Generation funds.

On the Benagalbón route, the guide will be Miguel, a resident of the town. He will guide the visitor around the mosaics that adorn the whitewashed streets, giving information about the history of the town from prehistoric through the Phoenician and Roman times and to the traditions that live on today.

In Torre de Benagalbón, Diana will help the visitor in the search for ingredients scattered around the town as a gift for the hosts of Villa Antiopa Roman villa to make their garum sauce.

On the route between La Cala del Moral and Rincón de la Victoria visitors are guided by Eric the Swiss, who wants to find a treasure that is said to have been hidden in the area by a Muslim pirate.