Bosque de Cobre
Senior citizens

Places available on Serranía de Ronda trip for eastern Costa del Sol seniors

Rincón de la Victoria town hall is organising a free guided walk in the Bosque de Cobre for the over 65s on 20 November

SUR

Friday, 24 October 2025, 12:41

People aged 65 and over who are resident in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol can sign up for a free guided walk in the Bosque de Cobre (Copper Forest) in the Serranía de Ronda on 20 November.

According to sports councillor Antonio José Martín, "This is an experience with nature, which already had a high turnout last year, in which our senior citizens enjoyed the autumn landscape in the heart of the Serranía de Ronda."

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted "the interest in this type of healthy initiative, which offers active leisure alternatives to our senior citizens, promoting physical exercise and contact with nature."

The activity includes bus transport, medical assistance and a guide. Departure is scheduled for 8am from the Rubén Ruzafa municipal indoor sports pavilion in Torre de Benagalbón.

Registration opens on Monday, 27 October and applications should be emailed to: areadeportes@rincondelavictoria.es. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

