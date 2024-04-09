Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Vikingas Rosas in La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria SUR
Pink Viking champions row to recovery from breast cancer on the Costa del Sol
Health

Pink Viking champions row to recovery from breast cancer on the Costa del Sol

There will be an open day at La Cala del Moral rowing club on Sunday 14 April

José Rodríguez Cámara

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 14:27

La Cala del Moral Rowing Club in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is holding an open day for women who have had breast cancer on Sunday 14 April. The club has long been encouraging different generations to unite to fight against the disease.

In fact, in 2021 it created the ‘Vikingas Rosas’ (Pink Vikings) team, a group made up of women breast cancer patients who participate in rowing competitions, in the BCS (Breast Cancer Survivors) category. They also carry out outreach activities throughout Andalucía to promote the benefits of rowing for recovery from breast cancer.

The Vikingas Rosas were champions of the BCS (Breast Cancer Survivors) 2023 trophy and long-distance champions in Andalucía in 2022.

The club is supported by Unicaja bank, which has subsidised a new boat for the BCS team and is collaborating with the construction of a new gym.

For further information click: Club de Remo de la Cala del Moral.

