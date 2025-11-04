Costa del Sol town hits the big screen in Piccadilly Circus during World Travel Market in London

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 12:27 Share

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is launching an ambitious promotional campaign in the heart of London on the occasion of the World Travel Market (WTM), held between today (4th) and 6 November.

The destination has created a striking advertisement that will be projected on the screens at Piccadilly Circus, showcasing the town's attractions. Under the slogan 'Full of life - where authentic Spain lives 365 days a year', the initiative involves 1,844 spots that aim to present Rincón de la Victoria's coastline, gastronomy, golf offer and historical heritage. The aim is to generate more than 70,000 direct impressions and draw the attention of around 200,000 people who might pass through the centre of London that day.

The main objective is to position Rincón de la Victoria in the British market as the ideal place to enjoy the Mediterranean coast 365 days a year. As councillor for tourism Antonio José Martín has stated, the "strategic action seeks to consolidate the municipality as a quality, active and authentic tourist destination all year round".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado echoed his words, adding that they "want British visitors to discover a town full of history and authenticity, just a few minutes from Malaga, but with a soul of its own".

Rincón de la Victoria offers more than 300 days of sunshine a year, eight kilometres of beaches, a rich archaeological and cultural heritage, including Cueva del Tesoro and Villa Antíopa, and a diverse sports and gastronomic offer. While its closeness to Malaga makes it easy to reach, the town has its own authenticity and unique experiences away from the crowds.

During the WTM, Rincón de la Victoria will have a prominent presence at the Costa del Sol stand. Over the three days of the exhibition, the councillor and the mayor will hold meetings with professionals and operators from the British tourism sector.

Rincón de la Victoria has been experiencing a sustained growth of British interest. From January to October 2025, the town received 6,505 British visitors, compared to 5,557 in the same period in 2024.

In addition to the ads at Piccadilly Circus, the town has prepared a digital campaign, with the collaboration of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) aimed at the British public. There will also be promotional advertising activities in media outlets such as SUR in English, and the distribution of brochures in English.