Partial road closure in east of Malaga province to repair landslide caused by 'Dana' storm

The MA-126 road, which links the villages of Sedella and Canillas de Aceituno in the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province, will be partially closed until 14 August. The repair to landslides caused by the recent heavy rains on the section from Laderas de Tormenta to Rahíje will entail partial road closures over the next two months.

The road will be closed from Monday to Friday, but remain open at weekends. In June the timetable for the improvement work will be from 8am to 7pm, except on Fridays when it will be closed until 3pm. In July the road will be closed from 7am until 3pm.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will keep you informed of any updates on the progress of this very important work, which are in great demand by both our neighbours and the residents of the surrounding villages," the town halls said in a statement.

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, announced last December an investment of 3.3 million euros to repair roads affected by the storms in October and November. It carried out emergency repairs on 22 roads in the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquía areas affected by the storm on 29 and 30 October.

In total, 2.3 million euros have been allocated to these repairs. The work on 29 roads in the Axarquía and the Serrania de Ronda to repair the damage caused by the 'Dana' of 13 November, involving an investment of 985,000 euros, have been completed. The overall amount for the emergency work has been almost 3.3 million euros.