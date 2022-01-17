New car park makes up for loss of space following the reform of the Plaza de la Axarquía The space in Torre del Mar town centre will be managed by Amivel, who are responsible for other car parks in Vélez-Málaga

Vélez-Málaga town hall has created 38 new car park spaces after the semi-pedestrianisation of Plaza de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar led to complaints from local residents over the loss of parking. The town hall has created space on a plot of land between Calle Cipriano Maldonado and Calle Acequia.

"One of our priorities in Torre del Mar is, without a doubt, parking. A need that becomes more pressing during the summer months and occasionally at other times of the year. That is why we continue to work on solving this problem,” explained deputy mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, who on Monday visited the new plot together with Cristina Quintero, president of Amivel; the group responsible for the assistance and supervision of the parking in this new enclosure. “It also has two spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility " Atencia added.

During the winter months the car park will be managed by Amivel from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. In summer, the opening hours will be extended until 9pm hours and on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. However, outside these hours, the car park will remain open 24 hours a day and will cost one euro.

In Calle del Río, an extra 23 blue zone (Sare) parking spaces have been made available. However, the total number of parking spaces in Velez-Malaga remains at just 300, when a 2015 contract aimed to create 807. The town hall is working on a new tender, which will provide a total of 1,200 parking spaces.