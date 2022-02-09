Outpatient unit opens at Axarquía hospital

A new outpatient area has opened at the Axarquia hospital in Torre del Mar, which has equipped the two operating rooms on the ground floor of the hospital with a surgical day hospital to provide major outpatient surgery. It is separate from other operating theatres and has direct access from the outside to avoid the transit of outpatients through the hospital.

The new day hospital is part of contingency plans to deal with Covid-19. It is a flexible use area, both for patients’ recovery, in principle with illnesses unrelated to coronavirus, as well as for other types of care, according to a statement from the Junta de Andalucía.

With a surface area of 109 square metres, the construction of the new unit has seen a total investment of 266,200 euros to provide the space with all the necessary equipment and seven beds for the preparation and recovery of patients. The new unit also has an admission and information area for relatives, changing rooms, toilets, storeroom and staff lounge.

Miguel Moreno, manager of the Malaga-Axarquia health area, said, "We have achieved greater and better management, occupation and use of the spaces in the building for movement and intra-hospital mobility.”