Opposition PSOE and Partido Popular parties form coalition in Axarquía village
Axarquía

Opposition PSOE and Partido Popular parties form coalition in Axarquía village

In Arenas, with just 1,300 inhabitants, the PP and PSOE have reached an agreement to govern together

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:40

The centre-right Partido Popular (PP) and socialist PSOE parties in Arenas in the Axarquía have formed a coalition. As the two main parties in Spain, they are normally in opposition. However, in this small village, with just 1,300 inhabitants, the PP and PSOE have reached an agreement to govern together. PP councillor, Manuel Ríos is still the mayor.

The pact was reached at the end of last year, although it did not come to light until last Saturday, when the only opposition party, Izquierda Unida (united left), with three councillors, made it public through its social media.

The PPwas the most voted party, with four councillors, to the IU's three and the PSOE's two, meaning the socialists could have formed a coalition to lead the town hall. However, during the investiture vote on 17 June, the two PSOE councillors abstained meaning that Ríos was reelected mayor.

