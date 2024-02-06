One dead and one injured after vehicle leaves the road in small Malaga province town

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 11:50 Compartir Copiar enlace

It has been a black start to the year on the roads of Malaga province. On Monday night (5 February), a 90-year-old man died in a traffic accident in the small town of Colmenar, in the Alta Axarquia, according to 112 Andalucía.

At around 9.40pm, a member of the public advised the emergency services of a car that had run off the road in the area of the water treatment plant in the town, next to the Zuque stream and about three kilometres from Colmenar. The 112 emergency coordination centre alerted the ambulance service, Guardia Civil and provincial fire brigade, as the vehicle involved in the accident was in an area that was difficult to access.

The emergency services were unable to save the life of the victim, a 90-year-old man, who died. Additionally, a 70-year-old man was injured in the accident and was rushed to the Regional Hospital in Malaga. At the moment, no further information has been released about the condition of the injured man, the circumstances of the accident or the identity of the deceased.

This was the second fatal accident on Malaga province's roads in just a few hours. On Monday afternoon a 42-year-old motorcyclist from Iznate died after colliding with a car in Vélez-Málaga. The victim was the father of two young children. He lost his life in the accident which happened on an industrial estate in the Cañada de Burgos area.