Father-of-two motorcyclist dies after accident on Costa del Sol industrial estate

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 09:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

There has been a new tragedy on the roads of Malaga province. A motorcyclist died on Monday (5 February) in Vélez-Málaga, on the Costa del Sol, after being involved in a collision with a car. The victim was 42 years old and, according to sources consulted, he was from Iznate and had two young children.

The accident happened shortly before three o'clock, when several members of the public called 112 Andalucía to ask for help. According to witnesses, a motorcyclist was lying injured on the road after his vehicle collided with a car.

The fatal accident occurred in the Cañada de Burgos area, on the industrial estate near the River Vélez. The emergency services coordination centre immediately alerted the ambulance services, as well as the Guardia Civil and Local Police.

On arrival at the scene of the accident, it was the Local Police who confirmed to 112 that the motorcyclist had died and that nothing could be done to save his life.

The incident has led to the opening of an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident, which is being carried out by the Guardia Civil.

Motorcyclist deaths

This latest fatality brings the number of motorcyclists who have lost their lives in Malaga province to four in the last ten days. On interurban roads alone, the number has risen to six fatalities since the start of the year, according to Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic.

Last Thursday, 1 February, a 34-year-old woman motorcyclist died after being hit in Estepona by the driver of a van who was allegedly drunk and did not have a licence, and who fled the scene. It happened on the A-7 at around 9pm. The victim, whose name was Sindy Vanessa and who was from Medellín (Colombia), had finished her shift at the hotel where she worked in Marbella and suffered the accident on her way back. She was the mother of a teenage daughter.

An off-duty National Police officer managed to catch and detain the driver allegedly involved in the incident, a 38-year-old Bolivian man. A court in Estepona ordered him to be remanded in custody, without bail, for the fatal hit-and-run. According to sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), he is being investigated for reckless homicide, an offence against road safety, driving without a licence, leaving the scene of the accident, omission of the duty to assist and resisting arrest.

Just a few days earlier, the previous weekend, two other motorcyclists lost their lives on Malaga roads. On Saturday 27 January a man, whose details have not been disclosed, died after an accident while riding on the A-366 Ronda - El Burgos road. According to witnesses, the biker crashed down an embankment into a dry stream bed and was knocked unconscious.

A day later, on Sunday 28 January, another 22-year-old motorcyclist died at midday after an accident on the A-397 Ronda to San Pedro road, in the municipality of Parauta. His name was Adrián and he was studying fourth year nursing at the Faculty of Nursing Bahía de Algeciras, the town where he grew up.