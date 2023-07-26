One dead after two lorries collide on A-7 coastal motorway The accident happened early this Wednesday morning near Vélez-Málaga, according to 112 Andalucía

A man has died in a traffic accident early this Wednesday morning, 26 July, on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway in Vélez-Málaga. It involved two lorries, according to 112 Andalucía, the coordination centre for the region's emergency services.

The incident happened at kilometre 965 of the A-7 when two lorries - one of which was carrying heavy machinery - collided while travelling in the direction of Motril.

Several witnesses alerted 112 at around 6.15am to report the rear-end collision and to request help for a person who had been trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A mobile ICU ambulance, Guardia Civil traffic officers and Malaga's provincial fire brigade were quickly on the scene but could only recover the lifeless body of one of the drivers who had been trapped inside his vehicle.