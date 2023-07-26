Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One dead after two lorries collide on A-7 coastal motorway

One dead after two lorries collide on A-7 coastal motorway

The accident happened early this Wednesday morning near Vélez-Málaga, according to 112 Andalucía

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 11:02

Compartir

A man has died in a traffic accident early this Wednesday morning, 26 July, on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway in Vélez-Málaga. It involved two lorries, according to 112 Andalucía, the coordination centre for the region's emergency services.

The incident happened at kilometre 965 of the A-7 when two lorries - one of which was carrying heavy machinery - collided while travelling in the direction of Motril.

Several witnesses alerted 112 at around 6.15am to report the rear-end collision and to request help for a person who had been trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A mobile ICU ambulance, Guardia Civil traffic officers and Malaga's provincial fire brigade were quickly on the scene but could only recover the lifeless body of one of the drivers who had been trapped inside his vehicle.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Reaction to Vélez-Málaga's nighttime water cuts 'more positive than expected'
  2. 2 Puerto Banús traders to appeal to Spain's Supreme Court over long-running terrace dispute
  3. 3 These are the airports in Spain that suffer the most flight delays, according to latest research
  4. 4 Water cuts extended to seven Axarquía municipalities and Casabermeja in Malaga province
  5. 5 Two men arrested after 15,000-euro gunpoint robbery at pharmacy in Estepona
  6. 6 Hotel occupancy in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol dips slightly as prices rise
  7. 7 Health alert for presence of high levels of pesticides in watermelons from Morocco
  8. 8 Antonio Banderas to direct Gypsy, the next musical to be staged at his Malaga theatre
  9. 9 International people trafficking network with a branch in Malaga is busted
  10. 10 Endangered migratory monarch butterfly returns to Malaga after long absence

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad