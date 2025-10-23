One arrested and searches in Malaga as part of major marijuana trafficking operation

Irene Quirante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 17:38 Share

One person has been arrested and several searches carried out in Malaga province as part of a major Guardia Civil operation against a vast international marijuana trafficking operation based in Granada.

The operation began in the early hours of Wednesday 22 October and continued throughout the day. In Malaga, as SUR was able to learn, one of the arrests too place in Chilches (Vélez-Málaga). In total 35 people have been arrested, mainly in Granada province.

According to sources searches were also carried out in Malaga city and Benalmádena, as well as Silla and Albal in Valencia. However, most of the operation took place in Granada, where the criminal network targeted by the operation was operating.

Distribution in Europe

Officers had been investigating the gang since May, when several operations against drug trafficking took place at different points in Granada and at French customs. These resulted in the seizure of 531 kilos of marijuana hidden in vehicles during transport and six arrests.

Continuing with the investigations, officers found that this was a large-scale criminal organisation, with its base in Granada city and Vegas del Genil where the drugs were taken to be packaged and delivered to another gang, which was then in charge of distributing them throughout Europe hidden in lorries or cars.

The balance of the operation, christened 'Nazarí 64 Falla', is 35 detainees, 16,7870 marijuana plants and nearly four million euros seized in money, goods and property. Around twenty vehicles, 267,553 euros, 15 kilos of marijuana buds, 200 grams of hashish, 12 shotguns, four handguns, four air rifles, a crossbow, a taser, three bladed weapons and ammunition of different calibres were also seized.

The operation has been carried out by officers from the Organised Crime and Anti-Drugs Team of the Judicial Police Unit of the Granada Guardia Civil with the support of the Reserve and Security Group (GRS), Rapid Action Group (GAR), USECIC from different provinces in Andalucía, the Cinological Service, the Air Unit, the PEGASO team, the Judicial Police Unit and Citizen Security units, and coordinated by the Court of Instruction of Santa Fe (Granada).