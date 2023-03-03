One of Andalucía's most feared and notorious bandits is ' home' A new museum in El Borge boasts one of the largest collections in the world on the history of banditry

The new museum in El Borge boasts one of the largest collections on the history of banditry in the world.

When Ronda's Museo del Bandolero closed in 2020, a collection of 1,500 artefacts connected to bandits in Andalucía was handed to El Borge town hall. The small Axarquía village was once home to one of the region's most notorious 19th century bandits; El Bizco de El Borge.

The new space, La Galería del Bandolero, officially opened in El Borge on Thursday 23 February and displays the items from Ronda as well as objects already belonging to the Axarquía village.

El Borge is already home to the Hotel Posada Del Bandolero. which has its own small collection of artefacts and is said to have been frequented by El Bizco and his contemporaries.

One of the largest collections

«What better place than El Borge, birthplace of one of the most feared bandits of his time, Luis Muñoz, known as 'El Bizco Arboge', to host this ambitious cultural facility,» said Francisco Salado, president of the Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación.

He added, «Banditry returns to El Borge as a way of recovering the history of an era that attracted half of Europe in search of adventure and Andalusian character.»

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 2pm and 4.30 to 6.30pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm from October to March. From April to September it will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and 6 to 8pm and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

For further information including tickets, visit: www.museobandolero.com