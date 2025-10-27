Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 27 October 2025, 11:16 Share

The Arianna Ensemble from Norway will be performing at the Museo de Nerja (Nerja museum) on the eastern Costa del Sol on Thursday 30 October.

Specialising in Renaissance folk music, the quartet will offer a rich and varied programme that promises to take the audience on a fascinating journey through the different musical genres that flourished in Europe during the sixteenth century.

The audience will be able to enjoy representative pieces from the Renaissance periods of Italy, Spain, France, England, Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Organisers say that the event "promises to be an immersive cultural experience, where the voices of the group will transport the audience to the halls and cathedrals of the period, turning the Nerja museum into a meeting place for art, history and music."

The concert starts at 8pm and is free. Entrance will be on a first come, first served basis until the venue capacity is complete.