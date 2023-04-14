New section of Malaga’s coastal footpath connects Axarquía towns The 165-metre stretch connects Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga and includes a footbridge

The new section of Malaga's coastal path connects Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga.

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación has completed a new section of the Malaga’s coastal footpath, connecting Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga.

Almost 380,000 euros have been invested in this latest section of the footpath in the area of Torre de Benagalbón, between Los Rubios beach and the Santillán stream.

The section between Los Rubios and Santillán stream has seen improvements to a 165-metre long path, which already existed but was badly damaged. A 20-metre-long footbridge has also been installed over the stream, providing a pedestrian connection between Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga.

The president of the Diputación and mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that the coastal path, which will eventually connect the whole province, is now is 90 per cent complete.